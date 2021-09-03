Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 13.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $34.29 on Friday. Air T has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Get Air T alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,725.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $412,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air T in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air T in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.