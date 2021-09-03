BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 206,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,498,242 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.