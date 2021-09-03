Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 581,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,644,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

