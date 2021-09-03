Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Up 4.7%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.79. 14,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,659,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of research firms have commented on SFT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

