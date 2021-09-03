iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

