Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Veritex alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Veritex and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27% Village Bank and Trust Financial 29.55% 23.24% 1.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 4.80 $73.88 million $1.56 22.94 Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.85 $8.55 million N/A N/A

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

Veritex beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in commercial and consumer banking. It operates through the Traditional Commercial banking and Mortgage banking segments. The Traditional Commercial Banking segment provides the mortgage banking segment with the short-term funds needed to originate mortgage loans through a warehouse line of credit and charges the mortgage banking segment interest based on the commercial banking segment’s cost of funds. The Mortgage Banking segment leases premises from the commercial banking segment. The company was founded in January 2003 and is headquartered in Midlothian, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.