Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.80. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

