LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

LEG opened at €131.20 ($154.35) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.71.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

