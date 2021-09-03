JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hunting (LON:HTG) Target Price to GBX 280

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

HTG stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £350.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

