boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 273.70 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.23.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

