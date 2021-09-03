Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

