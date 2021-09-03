European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

