Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,080,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

