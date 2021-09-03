Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPAI stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 149.78 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

