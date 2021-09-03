Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

WES stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.