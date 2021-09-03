Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.