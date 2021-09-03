Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.14 target price for the company.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

