Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.