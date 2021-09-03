Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GDP opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $270.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

