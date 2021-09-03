Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aegon by 12,828.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aegon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

