Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

