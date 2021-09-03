Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 170,582 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

