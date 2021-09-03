Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.02. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 2,197 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,837,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

