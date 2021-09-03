Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.02. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 2,197 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,837,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.