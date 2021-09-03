G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $30.93

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $31.80. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 1,382 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.