Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $48.28. Valneva shares last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 172 shares.

VALN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $5,138,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

