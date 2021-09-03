FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.30. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 5,786 shares traded.

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 644,013 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

