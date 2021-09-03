Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.39. Realogy shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4,790 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Realogy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.