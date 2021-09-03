Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.39. Realogy shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4,790 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
