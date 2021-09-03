United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $212.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
