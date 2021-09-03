United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $212.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

