Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ PGJ opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.