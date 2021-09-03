GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 628,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 105,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

