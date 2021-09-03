Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,774,945 shares of company stock worth $111,721,495. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

