Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price upped by Truist from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.59.

NYSE LSI opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

