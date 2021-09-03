Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

