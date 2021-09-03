Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.19.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

