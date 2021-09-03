CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

