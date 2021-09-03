Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce sales of $95.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $76.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a P/E ratio of 350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.