Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.