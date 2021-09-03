Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

