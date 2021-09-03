European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

