Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AEBZY opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

