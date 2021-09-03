Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AEBZY opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
