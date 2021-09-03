Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.