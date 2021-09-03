Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

WEGZY stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. WEG has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

