Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
WEGZY stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. WEG has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.
About WEG
