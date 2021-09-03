Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,269,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 7,068,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,348.0 days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

