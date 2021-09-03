Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,269,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 7,068,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,348.0 days.
Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
