WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 998.40 ($13.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 969.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

