Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.