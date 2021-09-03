Fabege’s (FBGGF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of FBGGF opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

