Truist Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. lowered their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

