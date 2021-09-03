Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QUISF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

