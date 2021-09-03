Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to Buy

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SNIRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. Senior has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

