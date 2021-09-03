Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Trend Micro stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.34. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

